Britney Spears gave concertgoers an extra show when she suffered an unfortunate nip slip onstage

Britney Spears accidentally let it all out during a recent concert.

TMZ nabbed footage of the “Gimme More” singer suffering a serious wardrobe malfunction while strutting across the stage at her Las Vegas residency. In the clip, Spears takes a hard right turn that accidentally exposes her left nipple.

Spears, being the professional that she is, doesn’t let the slip bother her and continued to perform without freaking out.





Nothing’s going to get her down!