Britney Spears shares her first selfie in a while and reveals a very NSFW tattoo

Britney Spears is known for her revealing outfits and scandalous music videos, but a recently shared photo reveals something new about her you may not have known.

The pop star has tattoos on her very lower abs, right above her nether region.

“First selfie in a while 😜” she tweeted Wednesday.

If you’re wondering where she gets that toned body, Spears hits the gym, staying fit for her residency show in Las Vegas.


She recently shared a video of her work out on Instagram.

Not anyone can pull off these looks on stage!

Betsi Fores, Rare Staff
