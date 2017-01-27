Britney Spears shares her first selfie in a while and reveals a very NSFW tattoo

Britney Spears is known for her revealing outfits and scandalous music videos, but a recently shared photo reveals something new about her you may not have known.

The pop star has tattoos on her very lower abs, right above her nether region.

“First selfie in a while ” she tweeted Wednesday.

First selfie in a while 😜 pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

If you’re wondering where she gets that toned body, Spears hits the gym, staying fit for her residency show in Las Vegas.





She recently shared a video of her work out on Instagram.

🐯 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

Not anyone can pull off these looks on stage!