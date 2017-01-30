Bryan Cranson does his best LBJ impression to give President Trump some advice on his new presidency

On Sunday night, Bryan Cranston accepted his Screen Actors Guild award and offered some advice to President Donald Trump.

While accepting the award for best Male Actor in a Television Movie Limited Series for his portrayal of Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO’s “All The Way,” Cranston took a moment to address our new president, Donald Trump.

“Thank you so much to all of our brothers and sisters in SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored.” – @BryanCranston #sagawards pic.twitter.com/uytsWKEunS — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

RELATED: Not even an hour in to the SAG Awards and all of the celebrities are taking shots at President Trump

“I’m often asked how Lyndon Johnson would think of Donald Trump and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success,” he said.





“And, he would also whisper in his ear, ‘just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat,'” Cranston said doing his best Lyndon B. Johnson impression.

This, of course, wasn’t the first to share his opinion, but at least he made it light-hearted.