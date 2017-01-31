Budweiser shares their version of the American dream in this pro-immigration Super Bowl ad

Budweiser is getting a little political.

The successful beer brand debuted a 60-second story of its founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to America after he immigrated from Germany in 1857.

The ad shows a handsome man being pushed by another man who yells, “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!” after he gets off the ship in America. The hero is later seen escaping a burning riverboat and settling in St. Louis.

In the end, he introduces himself to Anheuser-Busch co-founder, Eberhard Anheuser.

The pro-immigration ad debuted just days after President Trump signed an executive order to put restricts on refugee and immigration entrance into the United States.

The ad reportedly wasn’t meant to be political, however.

“This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams,” Anheuser-Busch VP Ricardo Marques said in a press release.

“When Budweiser told us they wanted to celebrate those who embody the American spirit, we realized the ultimate story lived within their own brand history. Adolphus Busch is the hero of the Anheuser-Busch American dream story, which makes him the perfect protagonist,” ad executive Mike Bryne added.

(h/t PEOPLE)