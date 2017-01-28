Carrie Fisher had one last endearing request of her friend and lover Harrison Ford

In December, the world mourned when we lost Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Only a few months before Fisher’s passing, we learned about the actress’ affair with her “Star Wars” co-star Harrison Ford, and even though it was an old relationship, it took the world by storm. Ford stayed relatively quiet about the news but spoke about how much he missed his former lover after her passing.

Fisher took a very lighthearted view on her death before she passed, writing once that she wanted her obituary to read that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” A new interview that’s making rounds on the internet has another wonderful request from the late star. ABC reports that in a 2010 podcast, Carrie wanted Harrison Ford to sing in her death reel, saying “it’s just something I want.”





When they asked the star what Ford would sing, she said she wants him to sing “melancholy Wookie.” She told the podcast hosts, Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank, that she was inspired by the Oscars tribute to writer John Hughes. With the Oscars approaching at the end of February, there is likely to be some tribute to the late Princess Leia