Celebrities are devastated by the sudden passing of renowned actor Sir John Hurt

Celebrities are catching word of the passing of Sir John Hurt, and they’re devastated. Actors and artists alike — even “Harry Potter” site Pottermore — are sharing their memories of the beloved actor.
“Oh no. RIP John Hurt,” wrote Kumail Nanjiani. “He made everything he was in better. I was looking forward to seeing many more performances.”
“Very sad to hear of John Hurt’s passing,” Elijah Wood shared. “It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir.”
“We’re hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt,” Pottermore’s official account tweeted. “Thoughts are with his friends and family.”
“It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing,” Mel Brooks offered his condolences. “He was a truly magnificent talent.”
