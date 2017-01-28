Celebrities are devastated by the sudden passing of renowned actor Sir John Hurt

Celebrities are catching word of the passing of Sir John Hurt, and they’re devastated. Actors and artists alike — even “Harry Potter” site Pottermore — are sharing their memories of the beloved actor.

Oh no. RIP John Hurt. He made everything he was in better. I was looking forward to seeing many more performances. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. Simply an inspiration to of all us artists. Hopefully his skill in acting will influence many actors for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/fk65711YWJ — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts. Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017





We're hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt. Thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/O1moIDitvS — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 28, 2017

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

