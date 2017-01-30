Check out this country hitmaker make the shot of his life

When country hunk Chris Lane isn’t busy crooning over the microphone, he’s playing basketball out on the court!

The “For Her” singer and a few of his pals got in on a friendly free-throw competition at Florida State University’s gymnasium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Jan. 27.

RELATED: Rising star Chris Lane performed this brand new single and blew everyone away

Afterwards, Chris posted a clip of himself on Instagram showcasing his amazing b-ball skills. He also included the caption, “Half Court Shot for a MILLION dollars…😂😂#ballislife #basketball #halfcourtshot.”





Half Court Shot for a MILLION dollars…😂😂#ballislife #basketball #halfcourtshot A video posted by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:52am PST

In this video, Chris dons athletic wear and a ball cap. He dribbles the basketball alongside one of his buddies, who air balls the first shot from the half court line. Then, Chris takes his turn and easily makes it in the basket, as if he’s done it a thousand times.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line is whetting our appetite for what they have in store for fans this year

Of course, there was no actual money up for grabs. But if there were, Chris could’ve been a million dollars richer! Following his mind-blowing free throw, Chris broke out into a well-deserved victory dance!

Chris wasn’t just in Florida showing off his free throw skills though. He was also there to celebrate opening weekend of Florida Georgia Line’s “Dig Your Roots” tour. The nationwide trek, which launched on Jan. 27 in Tallahassee, goes until May and includes fellow openers Dustin Lynch, Ryan Follese, Morgan Wallen and Seth Ennis on select stops.