Check out this spooky shrine dedicated to Dolly Parton

Sure, having an object that once belonged to a celebrity would be cool. But, one Tennessee couple may have gone a little overboard with their personal collection of all things Dolly Parton.

For more than 30 years, superfan Patric Parkey has been collecting Dolly-related memorabilia. He and his partner, Harrell Gabehart, have managed to gather enough items to transform their entire home into a Dolly shrine.

“Almost every inch is covered in Dolly artifacts, pictures, clothes, everything,” Harrell tells WBIR of his 2,400-square-foot home, “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle to get everything to fit on the walls.”





And, he’s not kidding, y’all!

In the video above, you’ll notice that the walls are decked with Dolly photographs and album covers. An array of custom-built mannequins made to resemble the icon take up the floor of the basement. The 40-plus mannequins don rhinestone-embellished outfits previously worn by the star.

Turns out that Dolly actually visited the couple once and took a walk through their Sevier County home – where she is originally from.

“She walked through our house for 30 minutes and didn’t say one word. She was speechless,” said Harrell. “It wasn’t that she was freaked out or scared. It was like she was reflecting on everything she was seeing. The day Dolly Parton walked into our house was the greatest day of my life. I never imagined she’d come to our house. But I also never imagined I’d have all of this stuff.”

Harrell says the reason why he and Patric have accumulated so many of Dolly’s personal items is because each object has sentimental value.

“Sure, we have a lot of stuff. But it’s the emotions that go along with the stuff. It’s a strange feeling,” said Harrell. “For me the emotion is a feeling of acceptance. How she cares so much about everybody. Don’t be afraid to just be you.”