Chelsea Handler has a message for everyone who says she is being “too aggressive” about her politics

Chelsea Handler has been extremely vocal in her distaste for President Donald Trump over the past few weeks and she’s here to let all the haters know that she will not be backing down.

Handler took to Instagram to share an impassioned speech with her followers about fighting for the rights every American deserves. She began the video by discussing the criticism she has faced for so bluntly sharing her opinions. A friend of Handler’s told her she was being “too aggressive” in her political rhetoric. If you recall, Handler recently flipped Trump the bird. Well, not just Trump. She also aimed her message squarely at Jeff Sessions, Trump’s appointment for Attorney General; Steve Bannon, Trump’s Chief Strategist; and Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. “Fuck all of you,” the comedienne said.





In response to being called aggressive, Handler shared this peaceful message on the importance of fighting for what’s right, even if it doesn’t affect you personally.

“I am a white woman of a lot of privilege. I make a lot of money and I don’t have a lot of problems, and a lot of what this administration has proposed thus far won’t even affect me personally. I don’t need Planned Parenthood, I can pay for my own medical care. I’m not an immigrant, I was born here. I’m not Muslim. I’m not Mexican. I’m not black. I’m not gay, or transgender,” Handler says.

“But, I know this country is based on inclusiveness, on welcoming people. On loving people that are not like you. On not worrying about how something impacts your life personally, but how it impacts all the people around you and all the people that aren’t around you. It’s compassion and it’s empathy. And I will fight for it, and if I come off as being aggressive, it’s because I care so much about doing the right thing,” Handler continues.

Instagram users were quick to salute Handler for her message of inclusion, compassion and empathy. One user, @kird29, wrote, “@chelseahandler is my idol in that she’s so aware that many of these issues don’t affect her yet she realises she has a huge fuckin platform to make a difference. Plus she’s funny as hell. Don’t give into bullshit.” Another user, @frankiefrankovis, wrote, “Thanks for posting @chelseahandler Lately it seems like compassion and empathy has left the room. I want you to post political statements. Why do people expect celebrities to not be political? Especially you, who is known for speaking her mind. It’s one of the reasons I love your new show. Looking forward to the next season! #GoChelseaGo.” Many other Instagram users commented with hearts, smiley face emojis and thumb’s up emojis.

Handler is currently in Mumbai, India. Though it’s unclear whether she’s there for business or pleasure, she’s been sharing plenty of photos of her trip on Instagram, with one recent pic captioned, “Season 2 of @chelseashow #netflix #india.” So it’s safe to assume that at least some of her experiences in India will make it to her show!