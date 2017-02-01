Chelsea Handler just needed one finger to send a message to President Trump

Chelsea Handler certainly isn’t one to hold back.

The comedienne has been very vocal in her opinions of President Donald Trump, and this latest post is no different.

Following the news that President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Handler mouthed off on Instagram, middle finger on full display.

“Fuck you Jeff Sessions, gorsuch, Steve Bannon and trump. Fuck all of you,” she wrote.

Handler then encouraged her followers to speak out against the new administration.

“Everyone can find your local reps on insidegov.com and protect your rights and the rights of people who are too scared to speak up. You can call your congresspeople and your senators and Paul Ryan and tell them how you feel. Be on the right side of history,” she wrote. “Hitler went down in flames and Trump will too. Do you want to be someone who supported him now that he’s shown us what he really intends to do?”





After posting the political rant, Handler shared a video to explain some of her points of view.

“I had a friend today so that I was being too political, that I was being too aggressive. And, what I want to say is this: I am a white woman of a lot of privilege and I make a lot of money and I don’t have a lot of problems. A lot of what this administration has proposed thus far won’t even effect me personally. I don’t need Planned Parenthood. I can pay for my own heathcare. I am not an immigrant. I was born here. I am not Mexican. I am not Muslim and I am not black and I am not gay and I am not transgender,” Handler explained.

“But, I know that this country is based on inclusiveness, on welcoming people, on loving people that are not like you, on not worrying about how something impacts your life personally but on how all of the people around you and all of the people that are not around you. It’s compassion and its empathy. And, I will fight for it. And, if I come off as being aggressive, it’s because I care so much about doing the right thing,” she finished.