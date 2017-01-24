Chelsea Handler rejects Melania Trump interview because “she can barely speak English”

Comedian Chelsea Handler joined “Variety” for an interview on the heels of leading a group at the Women’s March in which she rejected the idea of ever interviewing President Donald Trump or First Lady Melania Trump on her show.





She also said she wouldn’t interview First Lady Melania Trump because there would be a language barrier.

“[Interview] Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” Handler said.

When asked for her thoughts on the first lady, Handler said, “Exactly what I think of the first man — nothing. I don’t respect either of those people.”

She said if Trump appeared before him right then and there, she’d say, “F**k off.”

Handler went on to say that the president is the “grossest physically, emotionally [and] mentally,” and that the naked statues of Trump that popped up before the election were probably accurate.

“I bet you that is what he looks like naked, with a little grape between his legs,” she said.