Chelsea Handler takes a swipe at Melania Trump’s English for the second time
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, AP/Evan Agostini
Rare News

Chelsea Handler takes a swipe at Melania Trump’s English for the second time

Article will continue after advertisement

Comedian Chelsea Handler raised eyebrows when during an interview with Variety said that she wouldn’t interview First Lady Melania Trump because she can’t speak English.

RELATED: Chelsea Handler sounded off on her true feelings about Donald Trump and it wasn’t pretty

“[Interview] Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” Handler said. “[I think] exactly [of Melania] what I think of the first man — nothing. I don’t respect either of those people.”

She also said if President Trump appeared before him right then and there, she’d say, “F**k off.”


Handler doubled down on Tuesday, tweeting “Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP.”

RELATED: Chelsea Handler rejects Melania Trump interview because “she can barely speak English”

Of President Trump, Handler said he is the “grossest physically, emotionally [and] mentally.”

She also said that the naked statues of Trump that popped up before the election were probably accurate.

“I bet you that is what he looks like naked, with a little grape between his legs,” she said.

Module Voice Image
Matt Naham, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement