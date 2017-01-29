Chris Wallace searched for answers after asking Kellyanne Conway why one notable country was exempt from Trump’s immigration ban

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. While countries such as Saudi Arabia where many of the 9/11 hijackers originated were left off the list, it was noted that the Obama administration built the framework for such a ban from the seven countries.

“Fox News Sunday’s” Chris Wallace asked senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway about the countries that had not appeared on the list.

Conway answered by saying that the list had originated from the Obama administration.

“Well, that’s never stopped you before,” quipped Wallace.

Conway continued to justify why the countries on the list were added, but Wallace asked her again why countries like Saudi Arabia were not included. Conway stated that these were only the actions of week one and then spoke about Trump’s briefings.

