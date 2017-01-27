Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shares adorable video of her son dancing and we can’t stop smiling
Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shares adorable video of her son dancing and we can’t stop smiling

Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shared one of the joys of being a mom this week: watching her toddler boy adorably dance around to music.

“Dance party at grandmas #KidsGotMoves 💙,” she wrote.

Tarek El Moussa posts an emotional celebration to his health amid public divorce

Dance party at grandmas #KidsGotMoves 💙 #BraydenJames @bee_elise

This week, her HGTV partner and separated husband Tarek celebrating being cancer-free for three years.

“Still #cancer#free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!” he wrote on Instagram.


El Moussa was diagnosed with Stage 2 thyroid cancer in 2013 thanks to one observational fan. A registered nurse reportedly contacted producers of the show after noticing a lump on the reality star’s neck.

While the couple is currently going through a public divorce, there are still episodes of their hit show “Flip or Flop” on HGTV.

“Season 6 premiere of #fliporflop on tonight!! We started this home in garden grove in November 2015 and it was completed in March 2016. Loved trying the blue lower cabinets. What do you think?!” Christina El Moussa wrote on Instagram.

