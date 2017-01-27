Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shares adorable video of her son dancing and we can’t stop smiling

Christina El Moussa of “Flip or Flop” shared one of the joys of being a mom this week: watching her toddler boy adorably dance around to music.

“Dance party at grandmas #KidsGotMoves 💙,” she wrote.

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa posts an emotional celebration to his health amid public divorce

Dance party at grandmas #KidsGotMoves 💙 #BraydenJames @bee_elise A video posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:04am PST

This week, her HGTV partner and separated husband Tarek celebrating being cancer-free for three years.

“Still #cancer#free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!” he wrote on Instagram.





Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

El Moussa was diagnosed with Stage 2 thyroid cancer in 2013 thanks to one observational fan. A registered nurse reportedly contacted producers of the show after noticing a lump on the reality star’s neck.

While the couple is currently going through a public divorce, there are still episodes of their hit show “Flip or Flop” on HGTV.

Season 6 premiere of #fliporflop on tonight!! We started this home in garden grove in November 2015 and it was completed in March 2016. Loved trying the blue lower cabinets. What do you think?! 💙 @hgtv A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:05am PST

“Season 6 premiere of #fliporflop on tonight!! We started this home in garden grove in November 2015 and it was completed in March 2016. Loved trying the blue lower cabinets. What do you think?!” Christina El Moussa wrote on Instagram.

Say Goodbye to HGTV’s “Flip or Flop?”