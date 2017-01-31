College Humor showcased the cruelty of the god who controls “Tetris”

“Tetris” is addictive in part because of its simplicity. As blocks fall from the sky at faster and faster speeds, the player must rotate and move them to build lines and prevent the screen from filling up with blocks. The blocks fall in random order, so it’s dangerous to back yourself into a corner and rely on one type of block to get you out of a jam. Everyone who’s played “Tetris” can remember a time when they hoped the straight line block would fall and allow them to clear several lines at once.

In this sketch from College Humor, a seemingly-Hellenistic god oversees which block will fall for the player to use, and his whims determine victory or defeat. In spite of his assistants’ pleas for mercy, the god decides that, no matter how perfect he situation, he will not send the poor player a line block. Only when the block would be useless does he see fit to grant it.

Fate is cruel sometimes, even in video games.