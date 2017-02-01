Comedienne Wanda Sykes took a few jabs at President Trump before turning the tables on the protesters

Like many of us, Wanda Sykes has no idea what to focus on in today’s political climate.

The comedienne appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and talked about the first few days of President Trump’s presidency.

“First of all, I am happy to be here because traffic was really bad coming from the inner city,” she joked. “You know, that’s where all black people live, according to Trump. We all live in the inner-city. It was all fire, carnage, it’s a disaster in the inner-city. But, luckily, we have Dr. Ben Carson. He put Dr. Ben Carson in charge of Housing and Urban Development. That should be wonderful, because he has the only black Cabinet member, and he puts him in charge of the projects.”





“It’s a mess! In one week, it’s like, we have so much to protest!” she said. “It’s a genius move on his part, if you think about it. Because we’ve got people all over the place.”

Sykes went on to list the controversies from the last few weeks including the plans to defund Planned Parenthood and the recent immigration ban.

“You gotta be focused when you protest!” she said. “You can’t be out there with a sign [that says] ‘keep you little pipeline out of my vagina!’ It makes no sense! It’s crazy!”