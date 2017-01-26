Conan and Aaron Paul discuss lightning strikes, Martha Stewart and Martha Stewart being struck by lightning

Aaron Paul went on “Conan” to promote Paul’s show “The Path,” in which his character is struck by lightning. Apparently, Paul has picked up a fair bit of trivia regarding lightning strikes in his time on set (the show’s second season has recently premiered).

RELATED: Conan offered a thorough overview of Trump’s different header images since taking over the @POTUS Twitter handle

Apparently, someone who has been struck by lightning has a higher than average chance of being struck again. This seems reasonable in a certain sense, as you’d expect that a strike victim engages in certain behaviors which put them at greater risk of being hit by lightning. But it’s also really not reasonable, since you’d think that being hit by a freaking lightning bolt would convince someone to take fewer risks.





Among other trivia tidbits, Conan said Martha Stewart has apparently been struck by lightning three times, which is mystifying, given that she works indoors. This led Conan and Andy Richter off on a hilarious riff about how Stewart might have crossed some deity of the sky, inspiring the wrath of the heavens.

Come for Aaron Paul, stay for Andy’s lightning-strike victim impression.