Conan got a preview of the new Girl Scout cookies, inspired by our intensely polarized times

The Girl Scouts stirred a bit of controversy recently when they decided to march in President Trump’s inaugural parade. It seems that nothing, not even youth organizations, can escape the political polarization that has engulfed the country since Trump was elected. According to Conan, though, the Scouts are not running from the controversy. Instead, they’re meeting it head-on with some creative new varieties of their famous cookies.

Take your pick from these new political twists on classic cookie flavors. Chow down on a couple “Not-Thin-Enough Mints,” or, if you prefer something a bit more substantial, go for the “Deleted Oatmail Servers.” Whatever your craving, the Girl Scouts have the treat for you.





The “Conan” Photoshop team really outdid themselves this time.