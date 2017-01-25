Conan offered a thorough overview of Trump’s different header images since taking over the @POTUS Twitter handle

President Trump’s affinity for Twitter is infamous at this point; his off the cuff, shoot from the hip Tweets were mainstays of his campaign, and he’s shown no signs of letting up the cyber barrage after his inauguration. What has changed, though, is the handle from which he flings his messages. Gone are the days of @realDonaldTrump. Trump now controls the official @POTUS handle, a privilege he surely coveted while campaigning. Once he had the handle, though, he had to decide on one of the more difficult parts of curating a Twitter page: the header image.

RELATED: “Conan” is back with one last set of phone calls between Obama and Trump





Conan sweeps through a variety of spoof images for Trump to use. First up were pictures of former President Obama, which are obviously no good. But Trump couldn’t use photos of his inauguration, so what was he to do? Well, Conan goes through a variety of headers (the most nonsensical of which is an ad for the new Vin Diesel action film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage”) before settling on a familiar face that everyone can approve of.

Strap yourselves in, America. The Twitter roller coaster is just getting started.