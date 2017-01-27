Conan offers his solution to the diplomatic restlessness between the U.S. and Mexico

The relationship between the United States and Mexico has been in the news constantly for the past few days, and a lot of people are trying to figure out how they can ease the tension between the nations.

Late-night host Conan O’Brien has his own answer to the diplomatic unease — he’s going to film a show entirely in Mexico.

Conan is calling the show “Conan Without Borders.” He introduced it by saying, “I thought I’d try to do something positive,” and explained that he’s going to go to Mexico City, rent a studio, and shoot an episode with “the help of all Mexican staff, crew, guests and studio audience.”





The special will air March 1. Right now, there’s no word on who the guests might be, but Salma Hayek and Diego Luna have to be front-runners.