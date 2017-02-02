Conan’s back with more Trump/Obama phone calls, this time covering the immigration ban

The “Conan” writers are having far too much fun with these sketches to let them go. Now that former President Obama is on vacation, Conan and his crew are imagining Trump calling him at all hours of the day, asking for advice and heckling him with snide remarks.

This installment involves a ton of gags about Trump’s executive order on immigration and the fallout that resulted from it. Trump calls Obama to ask if he had any trouble at airports while traveling during his vacation. Obama can only sigh and insist, for probably the thousandth time, that he is not a Muslim.





Another prominent theme is the prominence of Steve Bannon in Trump’s White House. Whether Bannon is the shadow-dictator of the executive branch or not, the “Conan” writers sure love their “Pinky and the Brain”-like jokes about him and Trump.