Coordinated bomb threats are surging at these places around the country

Jewish community centers around the country have been the target of nearly 100 bomb threats in January, including 17 on Jan. 31 alone, according to Paul Goldenberg of the Jewish Federations of North America.

The threats follow a pattern; they are made in bulk, some live and some not. Goldenberg says the perpetrators are using technology to make “mass calls” to JCCs across the country. This pattern includes threats to 30 Jewish institutions in 17 states made on Jan. 18 and threats to 16 Jewish community centers made on Jan. 9.

In total, at least 63 Jewish community centers and other institutions have been the target of bomb threats this month.

Goldenberg says he has instructed affected organizations to immediately contact police to determine whether the threats they receive are credible and says many Jewish institutions are investing in additional security procedures to be as secure as possible.

“We must remain a resilient community,” Goldenberg said.

The threats follow a renewed wave of American anti-Semitism that has been partially attributed to the election of Donald Trump in November. The Anti-Defamation League met just after the election to address strategies for confronting the resurgence of old hatred.

False bomb threats carry real consequences. A report from WKBN-27 says an average incident costs law enforcement officers $10,000 to $20,000. And that cost does not account for real service calls put aside to investigate faked threats.