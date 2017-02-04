Cops in Florida made a Trump related discovery when they recovered a huge amount of heroin

“All I want to say to this drug dealer is, ‘Big mistake by putting the president’s picture on this,’” she said.

Bondi continued: “Big mistake. Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this?”

The suspect, Kelvin Scott Johnson, faces multiple charges stemming from the bust, which came about when a postal service employee informed Hernando County authorities that a package containing heroin had been intercepted heading for an address in the area from the northeastern United States.

The Times reports that a subsequent traffic stop of Johnson’s vehicle turned up cocaine, and another package found elsewhere contained another 5,000 or so doses of heroin, with a street value of up to $100,000.