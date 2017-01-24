“Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam shared the first photo of her newborn with this sweet message

Welcome to the world Ella Grace!

On Monday, “The Cosby Show” alum Keshia Knight Pulliam announced that she gave birth to her little baby girl whom she named Ella Grace.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

“Ella Grace has arrived!!!” Pulliam captioned the photo of her newborn’s feet wearing tiny fluffy socks. No birth date or other details about the baby girl have been released at this time.

Pulliam had a somewhat of a tumultuous pregnancy when after she announced the news in July 2016. Shortly after the announcement, she had her husband, Ed Hartwell announced they were divorcing. He later demanded a paternity test of the child.

Happy Founders Day Sorors!! I had to pull out my #DST sweater to celebrate!!! Oooo-oop ❤❤❤#ItStillFitsButJustCantButtonIt #HKMade #2HK99 #EllasOnlyChoiceIsDST #39WeeksPregnant 📸: My AKA sister @monyettashaw A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:48am PST

In October, the actress was surprised by friends and family with a baby shower to celebrate her daughter.

“My Kamp Kizzy babies completely surprised me with a beautiful shower to celebrate Ella Grace today!! I am so grateful & appreciative of all of their hard work,” she captioned an Instagram snap from the day. “My heart is so full,” she continued. “Ella has so much love … she is going to grow up wondering why everyone doesn’t have 72 aunties & uncles, 60 cousins & more sisters than she can count.”