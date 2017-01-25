Country music sensation Kane Brown lit up late night TV with this sexy song

Country music sensation Kane Brown has come a long way from channeling cover songs in his home with the accompaniment of a single acoustic guitar.

And, his latest television performance solidifies all of the reasons why he belongs to be in the spotlight.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the rising star marked his first ever appearance as a musical guest on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Kane used his shining moment to sing his sultry single, “Thunder in the Rain.”





In this video, Kane, 23, dons a simple, yet handsome look of a ball cap and a tan jacket. He leans into the microphone to showcase his deep baritone vocals and sexy southern twang on some mighty romantic lyrics.

Needless to say, it’s enough to flood our hearts with happiness!

“Thunder in the Rain,” co-written by Kane, Matthew McVaney and Josh Hoge, was released on Aug. 3, 2016, as the second single on Kane’s self-titled full-length debut album, which dropped on Dec. 2, 2016.

Kane has a busy year ahead, as he will soon take the road for Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour. The trek begins on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, and also features special guests Chris Young and Dee Jay Silver.