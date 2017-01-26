Dessert in a flash: This simple 3-minute lemon cake cooks entirely in the microwave

If you need a dessert right now, reach for a few simple ingredients and whip up a delightful lemon cake. It only needs to cook for three minutes in the microwave!

Score another one for the microwave. This little appliance has improved our lives in so many ways.

RELATED: Next time you’re craving chocolate, try this easy 3-ingredient flourless cake

You will need:

Base

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup flour



Filling

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

⅓ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Don’t forget to sprinkle your finished cake with plenty of powdered sugar!