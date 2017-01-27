Dick Van Dyke opens up about his fondest memories with Mary Tyler Moore

A camera woman caught up with the legendary actor Dick Van Dyke and ask him about the loss of his friend and co-star Mary Tyler Moore.

She passed away this week at the age of 80.

The interviewer sent her condolences to to Van Dyke,

“It wasn’t a shock, we had been dreading it for a long time. But still very sad to lose her,” he said.

When asked about his fondest memories, he replied that they were all fond.

“I had the best five years of my life. I had more fun, and more creative time with her than anyone else. We were the best team since Laurel and Hardy.”





Earlier this week, he paid tribute to his longtime creative partner.

“I don’t know what made her comic timing so great. On Dick Van Dyke, we had Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie, both of whom were old hams and had razor-sharp timing, and mine wasn’t bad either,” Van Dyke explains. “But Mary just picked it up so fast. She had us all laughing after a couple of episodes. She just grabbed onto the character and literally turned us into an improv group, it was so well-oiled. That show was the best five years of my life.”

