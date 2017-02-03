Diet be damned — we’re totally having this biscuits and sausage gravy casserole for breakfast

If you’ve never eaten biscuits and gravy, you’re missing out. There’s a reason it’s a staple in most restaurants that serve breakfast.

This breakfast casserole from Lemon Sugar turns the classic dish into something that can easily be enjoyed by the whole family. It uses canned biscuits, so making it is a snap.

You will need:

1 can large flaky biscuits

½ pound ground breakfast sausage



3 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2½ cups milk

Get the full recipe here.