Dip dip hooray! Here are 7 quick and easy dips to serve at your Super Bowl party

We think dip is the perfect party food — it’s quick to make (and even quicker to buy pre-made from the grocery store), and it’s always a crowd-pleaser.

No Super Bowl party is complete without a variety of delicious dips. We have a number of favorites.

You can never go wrong with the classic queso, salsa, six-layer dip, or spinach dip.

Rare video editor Brian Boenau makes an easy bean dip that’s out of this world. It has:


  • Corn
  • Refried beans
  • Black beans
  • Kidney beans
  • Italian dressing
  • Chopped green peppers (optional)

Just mix the ingredients together, then let them sit in the refrigerator for at least seven hours before serving. It’s especially delicious with Fritos!

A tub of hummus is perfect for your more health-conscious guests.

And a tray of fresh fruit with a cream cheese dip provides the perfect sweet finish.

Beth Sawicki, Rare Editor , Nicole Moschella, Rare Editor , | Posted on
