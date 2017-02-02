Dip dip hooray! Here are 7 quick and easy dips to serve at your Super Bowl party

We think dip is the perfect party food — it’s quick to make (and even quicker to buy pre-made from the grocery store), and it’s always a crowd-pleaser.

No Super Bowl party is complete without a variety of delicious dips. We have a number of favorites.

You can never go wrong with the classic queso, salsa, six-layer dip, or spinach dip.

Rare video editor Brian Boenau makes an easy bean dip that’s out of this world. It has:





Corn

Refried beans

Black beans

Kidney beans

Italian dressing

Chopped green peppers (optional)

Just mix the ingredients together, then let them sit in the refrigerator for at least seven hours before serving. It’s especially delicious with Fritos!

A tub of hummus is perfect for your more health-conscious guests.

And a tray of fresh fruit with a cream cheese dip provides the perfect sweet finish.