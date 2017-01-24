Do you know who punched Richard Spencer? The information could be worth thousands

White supremacist and self-styled Nazi Richard Spencer took a hard punch from a masked assailant at anti-facist protests against the inauguration. The footage has gone around the internet many, many times; even Spencer worries that it is the “meme to end all memes.”

It’s been lovingly combined with dozens of songs, from Thin Lizzy’s “Boys Are Back in Town” to the music of Kanye West. It’s even got a Twitter account dedicated to cataloging the punch set to various soundtracks, called, appropriately, “Alt Right Getting” (@PunchedToMusic).





Now, Spencer’s anonymous supporters are trying to crowdfund a bounty. They’ve set up a WeSearchR and raised over $4000 to find the “domestic terrorist” (their words) in question.

The incident caused Spencer to tweet that he and his idealogical allies would need to consider protecting themselves.

https://twitter.com/RichardBSpencer/status/822631171653857280