Donald Trump made his thoughts on Chelsea Manning known in a harsh early morning tweet

President Donald Trump is not a fan of Chelsea Manning.

On Thursday morning, Trump woke up and tweeted about Manning, who was recently given a commuted sentence by former President Barack Obama. She was imprisoned for her role in leaking classified military documents to WikiLeaks.

“Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!” the new president tweeted.

Trump’s defense of his predecessor comes one day after Manning published a column in which she appears to criticize the very man who got her out of prison several decades ahead of schedule, although some of Manning’s column reads like a critique of President Trump, not of former President Obama.





“We need someone who is unafraid to be criticized, since you will inevitably be criticized. We need someone willing to face all of the vitriol, hatred and dogged determination of those opposed to us,” Manning wrote of whoever should lead the country.

According to Mediaite, Trump began tweeting about Manning less than 15 minutes after Fox News aired a segment about her perceived criticism of Obama.