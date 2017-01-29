Donald Trump tears into an old enemy, renews his case for a ban and “extreme vetting”

The day after courts blocked implementation of a 90-day immigration ban from seven majority-Muslim countries, Donald Trump tweeted his responses. He began by attacking an old enemy, The New York Times.

Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

(The Times has said that it’s added more than 132,000 subscriptions since Trump won the election, more than 10 times the growth the news company saw in 2015. )

Then, in a second tweet, Trump reiterated his calls for strong borders and “extreme vetting,” claiming the continent of Europe as an example without offering anything more specific.





Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Finally, he made a vague call to stop the slaughter of Christians in the Middle East, though failed to say how he would do that.

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Trump has said that he seeks to discriminate between Christian refugees and refugees of other faiths. He has said Christians from Syria, one of the seven nations from which he seeks to ban immigration for 90 days or more, would be prioritized. Presumably, this would take effect after the 90-day ban, leaving the same Christians Trump says are being “executed in large numbers” to fight to stay alive for an additional three months or more.

He has been consistent about the need to temporarily stay immigration until “we figure out what the hell is going on,” which is not measurable. At a campaign rally in South Carolina in 2016, he said “You gotta listen to this, this is pretty heavy stuff, it’s common sense, and we have to do it. Remember the poll numbers.“