Donald Trump’s immigration executive order is about to become real for one family in a very big way

Missouri Nurse Rachel Adrian is expecting to give birth next month, but because of the immigration executive order issued Friday by President Trump, she will likely be doing so without her husband at her side.

Adrian met her husband, Hoger Ameen in Iraq, and the couple married a year later. Ameen is Kurdish and comes from northern Iraq.

In July, Adrian moved back to the United States while Ameen remined behind until his visa was completed.





Trump issued an order Friday blocking people from seven countries in the Middle East and Africa from entering the United States and suspending refugee immigration for four months.

“Everything has been put on hold,” Adrian told the Los Angeles Times.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad notified Ameen of the order:

“Visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification. If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time. If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview.”

Ameen’s trip has been canceled for now.

Even if the order was lifted, Adrian told the Los Angeles Times it would take two weeks to mail it back to Iraq.

Adriain tweeted to Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon.