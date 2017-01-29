Drew Barrymore battled some hair-raising stakes to break several world records with Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon were on a mission to make their mark on history.

The actress joined the talk show host for some record-breaking fun as they raced against the clock to break three Guinness World Records.

Now you might not have heard of some of these groundbreaking accomplishments before, like wearing the world’s largest wig, but Barrymore’s execution is still impressive nonetheless.

Fallon also challenged Barrymore to break the record for most lipstick applications in 30 seconds, as well as running through the most paper banners in 30 seconds.





Though the competition got pretty tight for a minute there, Barrymore successfully completed her challenges and received the official stamp of approval from none other than Michael Furnari of Guiness World Records.