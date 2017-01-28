Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says goodbye to his dear friend after learning of his death

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to his friend, the late John Hurt.

Hurt’s death was announced on Friday. The legendary star of “The Elephant Man,” passed away at age 77 after a bout with pancreatic cancer and other intestinal issues.

The two starred together in 2014’s “Hercules.”

RELATED: Film fans across the world are mourning the death of one of cinema’s greatest actors

“RIP my friend. Legend John Hurt,” Johnson began his post.

“For months, we spent very long days and nights together in Budapest, while shooting Hercules – very tough shoot. A real honor to act and learn from this man and even better than that, become buds.”





Johnson than praised Hurt for the invaluable advice he shared with him while working on the film.

“There’s nothing that invaluable OG insight, and I’ll always be grateful for the wisdom he shared w/ me. One time in London, we had an epic convo over lunch,” Johnson wrote.

“John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, “the boss”. I’m laughing right now as I type this, because I can still hear him and his iconic British accent just droppin’ those OG pearls.”

Johnson then paid tribute to Hurt’s family during their tough time, “Prayers, love, strength and light to the Hurt family during this time of loss.”

“Thank you, brother. For everything.”