“DWTS” fans are going to love the reunion between these adorable season 20 Mirror Ball winners

It’s a “Dancing with the Stars” reunion!

Over the weekend, season 20 winners Rumer Willis and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy reunited and shared the fun with some fans on Instagram.

“the one and only @ruelarue came to visit us on tour this evening 💃🏻 #mirrorballchamp #dwts #alumni #tour … also THANK YOU CHICAGO for 2 SOLD OUT shows today!! Great audience 🙌🏼,” he wrote to fans.

The dancing duo took the reality competition show by storm in 2015 and wound up on top, taking home that Mirror Ball trophy.

We wonder if they took a spin around the ballroom floor for old time’s sake.