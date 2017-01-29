Elena joins “Billy on the Street” to answer some fan questions, and her responses are just hilarious

We love sassy little Elena!

This week, the little old lady joined Billy Eichner to answer a few questions from fans and each answer had us totally cracking up!

When asked what her least favorite thing about life is, she said, “Republicans.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that she took shots at!

RELATED: Sometimes you just have to dance like no one is watching — like this guy breaking it down in a Speedo

It was pretty clear she was getting annoyed with the questions when she snapped at Eichner.





“Let’s try to find one that the person sending it has a brain bigger than a pea,” she said.

It wasn’t all sassy responses, however. Elena did kind of get a big head when she was adored by the fans.

She can come back to “Billy on the Street” anytime!