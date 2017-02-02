En pointe! Here’s how to make Misty Copeland’s perfect ballerina bun in seconds

From the stage to the red carpet, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland always looks flawless.

Ballerinas’ buns need to be perfect — but there’s an easy trick to getting them that way.

Here, Copeland reveals how to make her two most common buns in seconds. The rehearsal bun is quick and dirty; the performance one has a few more steps, but it never comes undone as Copeland twirls and leaps her way across the stage.



