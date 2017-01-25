Erin Andrews’ fight against cervical cancer was so private that not even “DWTS” knew

Not only did Erin Andrews take her cervical cancer diagnosis in stride, she took it in secret, going so far as to lie to colleagues about two absences from the show. That’s according to People Magazine and Sports Illustrated.

Unbelievably, even as she sought treatments for cervical cancer, she told the network she was needed to provide emotional support for then-boyfriend (now fiancee) Jarrett Stoll after he’d lost a nephew in a car accident. She told no one what was really going on, hiding the diagnosis from all but close friends and family.





The diagnosis came in June of last year, not long after she settled her lawsuit against her stalker and the owners and operators of the Nashville Marriott used to take nude pictures of her.

Andrews went under the knife on Oct. 11. She was up and on a plane to Green Bay for a football feature two days later. “The doctor didn’t recommend that,” she acknowledged to Sports Illustrated. But Andrews was eager to rejoin her team.

“Sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”