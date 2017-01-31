Even Jimmy Kimmel can’t help but poke fun at Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has the really difficult job of explaining the actions of President Trump to the media and the world. Most recently, he had to defend the immigration travel ban that resulted in possible immigrants being detained and caused outrage in the airports where the refugees were being held.

On Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host, who’s usually a bit tentative in talking politics, addressed the travel ban.





“That’s when you know people are mad — it’s Sunday, they have no travel plans, and they go to the airport,” he joked.

Kimmel played a clip of the Sean Spicer press conference when the press secretary had to defend the decision to detain a 5-year-old boy, saying, “to assume that just because of someone’s age or gender or whatever that they don’t pose a threat, would be misguided and wrong.”

“Unless they’re five years old,” the host retorted. “What’s he going to do?”