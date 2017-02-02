Even though he supported Hillary Clinton for president, Morgan Freeman expresses some cautious optimism about Donald Trump

In a new interview with AARP magazine, longtime Democratic Party supporter Morgan Freeman said that he had hope in President Donald Trump.

When asked about his role in the film “Deep Impact,” in which he played the President of the United States, Freeman commented on Trump’s presidency.

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land,” Freeman said of the current political climate.

“I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Freeman reflected on his life and spoke about how he interacts with his large family.