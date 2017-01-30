Ex-Trump executive alleges that President Trump has been unstable for 35 years

After a story was published at the NY Daily News outlining how President Trump exhibited the signs of mental illness, a former Trump executive contacted the publication and alleged that she knew her former boss was ill 35 years ago.

Barbara Res, a former vice president of the Trump Organization, said that in the early ‘80s The New York Times published a piece on narcissism. She said that a member of her team brought the piece in for them to read, and they all agreed it accurately described their boss.

“Being the team who was charged with building Trump Tower, we all knew Donald Trump very well, especially myself,” Res told the publication in an email. “To a person, we all agreed that the characteristics outlined in the article fit Donald to a ‘T.’ Now, 35 years later, professionals are saying what we knew back then. Only now he is so much worse.”





She added, “It is gratifying to see a confirmation of our speculations. I pray America survives his presidency, for however long it lasts.”

After the NY Daily News published her statement, Keith Olbermann, a longtime Trump critic, tweeted his thoughts on her statement, writing, “I walked away from interviewing him for CNN Sports in 1984 asking my producer “‘what the eff is wrong with THIS guy?'”

I walked away from interviewing him for CNN Sports in 1984 asking my producer "what the eff is wrong with THIS guy?" https://t.co/1RyotxvGFm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 30, 2017

