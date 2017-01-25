Family members issue update on health condition of Amy Grant’s daughter

Hours after Amy Grant’s daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman went into surgery on Jan. 24 to donate a kidney to her friend, family members posted a heartwarming update on her condition.

“Millie is out of surgery and everything is looking good,” wrote Gary Chapman, Millie’s father and Amy’s first husband, on his Facebook page. “She’ll be hurting for awhile but healing is underway. Kat is in recovery as well. Thank you all for your prayers and kindness. God is good.”





Now that’s news that we are so happy to hear!

Millie’s stepsister and Vince Gill’s daughter Jenny Gill also posted an update that showed Millie in the hospital, enjoying a visit with her mom. “My sister, the superhero,” she wrote. “She and her friend are doing very well and are on a lot of drugs.

As country fans may recall, Millie served as the muse for Amy’s 1991 hit “Baby, Baby” and even joined her mom on stage with her at the 1992 GRAMMY Awards.

Everyone here at Rare Country is not only in awe of Millie’s sacrifice, but wish her all the best as her and her bestie recovers from this serious surgery. You two inspire us, that’s for sure!