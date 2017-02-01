Rare People

Famous fans of the Super Bowl LI teams: The Falcons and the Patriots

Article will continue after advertisement

We all know the NFL has a huge following. There’s something majestic about the way the sport draws people together. We laugh, we cry, we pat each other on the back and remind ourselves that “next year will be better.”

Every year, a select number of fans see their team get a chance to win the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: You don’t have to be a pro to understand football

If you’re a lucky Falcons or Patriots fan, we want to show you that you’re in good company.


We took a minute to look at some of the most famous supporters rooting for each team playing in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Falcons:

  • Big Boi, rapper
  • President Jimmy Carter
  • Jeff Foxworthy, comedian
  • Samuel L. Jackson, actor
  • Usher, singer

New England Patriots

  • Ben Affleck, actor
  • Bill Burr, comedian
  • Matt Damon, actor
  • Conan O’Brien, talk show host
  • Steven Tyler, singer
  • Mark Wahlberg, actor

Whose team are you siding with?

Module Voice Image
Marc August, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement