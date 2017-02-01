Famous fans of the Super Bowl LI teams: The Falcons and the Patriots

We all know the NFL has a huge following. There’s something majestic about the way the sport draws people together. We laugh, we cry, we pat each other on the back and remind ourselves that “next year will be better.”

Every year, a select number of fans see their team get a chance to win the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy.

If you’re a lucky Falcons or Patriots fan, we want to show you that you’re in good company.





We took a minute to look at some of the most famous supporters rooting for each team playing in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta Falcons:

Big Boi, rapper

President Jimmy Carter

Jeff Foxworthy, comedian

Samuel L. Jackson, actor

Usher, singer

New England Patriots

Ben Affleck, actor

Bill Burr, comedian

Matt Damon, actor

Conan O’Brien, talk show host

Steven Tyler, singer

Mark Wahlberg, actor

Whose team are you siding with?