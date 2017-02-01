Famous fans of the Super Bowl LI teams: The Falcons and the Patriots

We all know the NFL has a huge following. There’s something majestic about the way the sport draws people together. We laugh, we cry, we pat each other on the back and remind ourselves that “next year will be better.”
Every year, a select number of fans see their team get a chance to win the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy.
If you’re a lucky Falcons or Patriots fan, we want to show you that you’re in good company.
We took a minute to look at some of the most famous supporters rooting for each team playing in Super Bowl LI.
Atlanta Falcons:
- Big Boi, rapper
- President Jimmy Carter
- Jeff Foxworthy, comedian
- Samuel L. Jackson, actor
- Usher, singer
New England Patriots
- Ben Affleck, actor
- Bill Burr, comedian
- Matt Damon, actor
- Conan O’Brien, talk show host
- Steven Tyler, singer
- Mark Wahlberg, actor
Whose team are you siding with?