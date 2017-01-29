Fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will soon be able to pay their respects at a public memorial

A public memorial for late actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is coming soon.

According to Rolling Stone, the family of Fisher and Reynolds have plans to hold a memorial service on March 25th at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills’ Freedom Theater.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” Fisher’s brother and Reynolds son, Todd Fisher wrote on his website this week.

The mother and daughter were laid to rest in a private funeral on Jan. 6. Fisher was laid to rest next to her mother in a Prozac-themed urn.





“The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” Todd Fisher continued. “There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died just days after Christmas 2016 after suffering a heart attack on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles. One day after her death, her mother suffered a fatal stroke.

This public memorial will allow fans to finally say their goodbyes and honor the actresses’ memories.