Fans of Céline Dion are about to get a lot more of this legendary singer

Another musical heavy weight is lending their services to NBC’s “The Voice.”

Revered Canadian singer Celine Dion will join coach Gwen Stefani’s team, acting as an advisor during the Battles round.

On Friday, she announced the news on Twitter.

“Very excited to join @ gwenstefani on @ NBCTheVoice as # TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! # TheVoice -Céline,” she wrote.





“There’s nobody like Celine. To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad – the other coaches -that I got you,” Stefani told the Today show Friday morning.

The announcement comes a year after Dion lost her husband, René Angélil. He passed away January 14, 2016 of throat cancer.

“I know Gwen very well,” Dion said. “I know her career. I know how beautiful she is all the time.”

Can’t wait for the next season of “The Voice” to start!