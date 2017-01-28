Fans of “Flip or Flop” will rejoice at the latest rumor about the show

While all may not be well in Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s marriage, things are still looking swell over at HGTV.

The “Flip or Flop” hosts who seem headed for divorce court, are apparently killing it in the ratings, which has caused HGTV to press pause on ending their popular show.

TMZ reports that the El Moussa’s want to keep filming their show, even if they are battling it out in divorce court to end their marriage.

“The ex-couple wants to keep filming “Flip or Flop” beyond this season, and there are talks to make it happen,” TMZ reports.





“We’re told it’s totally in the network’s hands though … not theirs.”

TMZ pointed out that last week, the program beat out an NBA game in ratings.