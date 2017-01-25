Fans of Mary Tyler Moore might be saying goodbye to the TV icon sooner than expected

Update 1/25/2017: TMZ now reports that Mary Tyler Moore has been on a respirator for “more than a week.”

Update 1/25/2017 2:44 p.m. ET: The Associated Press confirmed the passing of Mary Tyler Moore on Wednesday. She was 80 years old.

BREAKING: Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore is reportedly in “grave condition” at a Connecticut hospital.

According to TMZ, the actress and TV icon has been hospitalized and her family members are going to say their final goodbyes. She reportedly has battled diabetes for many years and underwent brain surgery in 2011.





Sources tell the tabliod that Moore is suffering from “a number of health problems” that recently have turned critical.

She was the star of her own show, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and also starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

This story is developing.

