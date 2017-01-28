Fellow actor calls out behavior from “hysterical” Hollywood after Trump’s election

While promoting his new movie,”The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” on Saturday’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” actor D.B. Sweeney talked Trump and Hollywood — and how the former is having an effect on the latter.

They’re “a little more hysterical this time around,” he said, “Everybody’s got a right to protest, but let’s make movies.”

Sweeney added that performers who use their stage to speak to a room full of people who already agree with them aren’t taking a risk or showing bravery, appearing to be referencing Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe acceptance speech.

“There’s no risk to it,” he said, “Then they’re told they’re brave [and] get an award.”





He made similar comments in regard to Inauguration Day protests, saying, “I don’t know, it’s hard for me to understand people that want to get out there and protest on the first day we elect a new guy. Whether or not your person wins or loses, give him a chance.”

“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” was released to theaters on inauguration day.

