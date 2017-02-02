Flashback to a time when the Dixie Chicks sang the praises of our nation

Before the ongoing controversies, political mean tweets and the radio temper tantrums, the Dixie Chicks were simply the hottest country trio singing at the biggest sports event of the year.

The Chicks took the field at Super Bowl XXXVII on Jan. 26, 2003, to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” before the game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually beat out the Oakland Raiders. Looking and sounding beautiful, the Dixie Chicks were just one of the many music acts invited to participate in the big game.





On that same day, Celine Dion was on hand to sing “God Bless America” before the game. And then during halftime, country beauty Shania Twain took the stage alongside Sting and No Doubt.

This year, yet another country superstar will take the stage to sing one of the most important songs of the night – Luke Bryan. The “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” singer will be added to a high-profile list of artists who have sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” including Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera.